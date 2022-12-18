Previous
La Cage aux Folles by monicac
Photo 1327

La Cage aux Folles

Theatre evening today - a fantastic performance, I've had a fantastic time!
18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
363% complete

