Almost ready by monicac
Photo 1412

Almost ready

This is the result of assembling the pieces on Fridays' photo. It's almost ready, just waiting for the last minute details.
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
386% complete

Fisher Family
That is an impressive construction. Looking forward to seeing more of your falla pictures!

Ian
March 13th, 2023  
