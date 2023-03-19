Previous
Family by monicac
Photo 1418

Family

Fallas is a very family-oriented festival. As a rule, all members of a family belong to the same falla, and babies are made members even before they are born. And, of course, they are made the whole outfit so they can take part in the parades in the arms of their proud parents (or grandparents).
Today is the last day, children's fallas will be burnt at 20:00 and the big ones from midnight. If anyone is curious, you can watch how some of them are burnt in this link: https://www.apuntmedia.es/directe/directe-tv_136_1392524.html
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

