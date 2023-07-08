Muixeranga

These human towers are part of some festivals in my area. They are amazing! We are in the middle of the July Festival (original name, isn't it?) and today there was an amzing exhibition - more than two hours, performed by two different groups.

One of the things I love about it is that it's never a competition - it's teamwork, and every piece of the tower is as important as the next one, and the important thing is to build the tower safely. If you look closely, there are some people in an orange shirt at the bottom of the tower. The people in stripes asked for help, and the people in orange immediately offered.

The man in the foreground, with the stick, is the "master". He decides which kind of tower they will build, how high it will be, who will take part, when they will go up... and, maybe more importantly, when and how to go down.