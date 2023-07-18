Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1539
Ice cream cone
For the mundane challenge.
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
1539
photos
56
followers
50
following
421% complete
View this month »
1532
1533
1534
1535
1536
1537
1538
1539
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
18th July 2023 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mundane-cone
LManning (Laura)
ace
The very best kind of cone!!
July 18th, 2023
Michelle
Yum!
July 18th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Looks great!
July 18th, 2023
JackieR
ace
And now I have the song's tune in my ear 'Just one Cornetto, ive it to me............' and now you have it to!!! I like to share. this is a fabulous image and could be used for an advert!
July 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close