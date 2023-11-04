Previous
One switch in my bedroom broke this morning. It was the "main swich" - if this one didn't work, the rest of switches in the bedroom didn't either. Just my luck.
It's really hard to find an electrician to do this "little" repairs; at the weekend, it's totally impossible. And I didn't want to get dressed/undressed in the dark... So I decided to give it a go. I watched some youtube videos which showed it was not that difficult, bought the necessary parts, breathed hard... and did it! I managed to change it (and the switch, becasue the new switch didn't fit the old frame and I had to change the whole thing), and everything is working. I'm ridiculously proud of myself, I know it's a simple thing, but I had never done it before.
Monica

Dorothy ace
Very impressive 😊
November 4th, 2023  
Fisher Family
Well done! It is amazing what jobs we can do ourselves with the aid of a youtube video.

Ian
November 4th, 2023  
