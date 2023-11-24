Previous
Greeting by monicac
Photo 1668

Greeting

We usually greet friends and family by kissing them in both cheeks - just as these ladies are doing.
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
456% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Michelle
Lovely candid shot
November 24th, 2023  
Olwynne
Beautiful candid shot
November 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise