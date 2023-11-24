Sign up
Photo 1668
Greeting
We usually greet friends and family by kissing them in both cheeks - just as these ladies are doing.
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
2
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
1668
photos
55
followers
49
following
1661
1662
1663
1664
1665
1666
1667
1668
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
24th November 2023 11:38am
Tags
street-108
Michelle
Lovely candid shot
November 24th, 2023
Olwynne
Beautiful candid shot
November 24th, 2023
