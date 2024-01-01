Sign up
Previous
Photo 1706
New Year's lunch
Disclaimer: my mum offered Teo the ham's bone just for the photo and she was holding it all the time. Teo got a few delicious bites of baked ham, but he was never left alone with the bone, and he wasn't in danger at any moment.
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
0
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
1706
photos
54
followers
50
following
1699
1700
1701
1702
1703
1704
1705
1706
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
1st January 2024 3:13pm
