Previous
New Year's lunch by monicac
Photo 1706

New Year's lunch

Disclaimer: my mum offered Teo the ham's bone just for the photo and she was holding it all the time. Teo got a few delicious bites of baked ham, but he was never left alone with the bone, and he wasn't in danger at any moment.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
467% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise