Inside the big eye by monicac
Photo 1711

Inside the big eye

Taken inside the Hemisfèric. The white dome is the outside of the imax cinema - or, if you look from the outside of the building, the "pupil".
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool shot and I like all the shapes.
January 6th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Fab pov
January 6th, 2024  
