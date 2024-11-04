Sign up
Raining again 😩
It was raining hard again last evening, which really made the cleaning process more difficult in the areas affected by the big storm. For us, it was just a minor inconvenience- and an opportunity for Teo to wear his raincoat.
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
Monica
@monicac
