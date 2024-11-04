Previous
Raining again 😩 by monicac
It was raining hard again last evening, which really made the cleaning process more difficult in the areas affected by the big storm. For us, it was just a minor inconvenience- and an opportunity for Teo to wear his raincoat.
Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
