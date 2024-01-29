Sign up
Previous
Photo 1734
Cozy
Someone crocheted a cover for the back of this bench. So nice of them!
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
2
1
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Olwynne
How very thoughtful. Adds some colour too
January 29th, 2024
Michelle
Very colourful on an otherwise bland bench
January 29th, 2024
