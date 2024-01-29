Previous
Cozy by monicac
Photo 1734

Cozy

Someone crocheted a cover for the back of this bench. So nice of them!
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
475% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Olwynne
How very thoughtful. Adds some colour too
January 29th, 2024  
Michelle
Very colourful on an otherwise bland bench
January 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise