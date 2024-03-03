Previous
Would you like some pasta? by monicac
Would you like some pasta?

I love these little girls costumes!
(They were taking part in an event where costumes have to be home-made, not just bought. This is so easy, yest so cute on little kids).
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
