Practice drills by monicac
Practice drills

Close to the school there's a fire station. This morning they were practicing drills with this huge ladder.
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Olwynne
Great capture. Not sure I would want to be in the "basket" though!
March 6th, 2024  
Lesley Aldridge ace
I love how the ladder draws you up through the different colours of the sky.
March 6th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, that looks scary. Great capture.
March 6th, 2024  
