This is one of the most characteristic celebrations in Fallas (and one of my favourite): la mascletà. It's a firework display in the middle of the day (2 pm) where the important thing is not the light and colour, but the (very loud) sound. To us, it sounds like music - the rest of the world seems to think it sounds like a bombing attack and we are totally crazy.
There is a mascletà paid by the town hall every day from the 1st to the 19th March, and thousands of people gather together to enjoy it. Moreover, every falla has one on the 19th (which is the most important day of the festival), and those which can afford it have mascletaes from the 16th to the 19th.
If you are interested, today's mascletà (the big one, paid for by the town hall) can be seen in this link: https://www.apuntmedia.es/retransmissions/falles/04-03-2024-especial-falles-mascleta-pirotecnia-camp-turia_134_1688447.html