Previous
Photo 1806
Someone is going to be very disappointed
The street is no place for a puzzle piece
10th April 2024
10th Apr 24
3
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
1806
photos
59
followers
55
following
494% complete
1799
1800
1801
1802
1803
1804
1805
1806
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
10th April 2024 7:04pm
Privacy
Public
Lin
ace
LOL- what an odd thing to find outside - nicely spotted and captured.
April 10th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Yes they are!!!
April 10th, 2024
Michelle
We’ll spotted
April 10th, 2024
