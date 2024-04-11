Previous
Palm tree flowers by monicac
Palm tree flowers

This as the flowers of palm trees - this one is small so they can be seen. In some months, this flowers will produce dates.
11th April 2024 11th Apr 24

Monica

@monicac
Olwynne
Beautiful
April 11th, 2024  
