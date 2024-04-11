Sign up
Palm tree flowers
This as the flowers of palm trees - this one is small so they can be seen. In some months, this flowers will produce dates.
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Olwynne
Beautiful
April 11th, 2024
