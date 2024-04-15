Sign up
Previous
Photo 1811
Tiny little succulents
I went to the street market in my neighbourhood and couldn't resist these little plants. The seller helped me to choose ones with the same care requirements so that I could plant them together.
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
2
1
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Lin
ace
Love them! It's a great idea to put them together.
April 15th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
They’ll make a great display when they’ve grown some more.
April 15th, 2024
