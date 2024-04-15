Previous
Tiny little succulents by monicac
Photo 1811

Tiny little succulents

I went to the street market in my neighbourhood and couldn't resist these little plants. The seller helped me to choose ones with the same care requirements so that I could plant them together.
Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back!
Lin ace
Love them! It's a great idea to put them together.
April 15th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
They’ll make a great display when they’ve grown some more.
April 15th, 2024  
