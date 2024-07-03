Previous
Hiding by monicac
Photo 1890

Hiding

This bug was trying to hide undr the plants - which is unusual, as they normally curl themselves into a little ball when they feel threatened. Althoug not very pretty, they are totally harmless; in fact, they are good to have in the garden.
3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

Fisher Family
A rather fearsome looking beast when seen this closely. A nice shot!

Ian
July 3rd, 2024  
