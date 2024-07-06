Previous
Boat by monicac
Boat

This is my favourite fountain - it's by the beach and it represents a fishing boat.
Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Carole Sandford ace
Oh that’s lovely especially with the sun setting behind.
July 6th, 2024  
