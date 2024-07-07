Previous
After the rain by monicac
Photo 1894

After the rain

I keep some birdseed on my balcony. After the heavy rain on Monday I forgot to change it... and this moring it had sprouted. When I emptied the feeder, I found it had grown a great root system too...
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
518% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise