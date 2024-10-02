Previous
Fire truck by monicac
Photo 1981

Fire truck

There is a fire station near the school, and yesterday they had this truck ready to go.
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
542% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise