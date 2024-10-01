Previous
b&w Hibiscus by monicac
Photo 1980

b&w Hibiscus

For the b&w challenge
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
542% complete

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a pretty B&W shot.
October 1st, 2024  
