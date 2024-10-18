Previous
Finally I can relax! by monicac
Photo 1997

Teo has gone to the vet today. He has had some blood taken for an analysis, and then he's been vaccinated... a terrible ordeal. When we came back home, he went directly to his safe space on the back of the sofa.
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Monica

@monicac
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Poor puppy dog. This is such a cute shot.
October 18th, 2024  
bkb in the city ace
Cute pic
October 18th, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
Sweet shot.
October 18th, 2024  
