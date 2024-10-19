Previous
Palacio del Marqués de Dos Aguas by monicac
Photo 1998

Palacio del Marqués de Dos Aguas

This beautiful palace houses the National Ceramics Museum. It has a fabulous baroque façade - but I couldn't take a photo of it, because there were different groups of tourists just in front of it; another day I will.
Monica

