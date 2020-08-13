Sign up
Monotone blackberries
The Olympus term is Monochrome
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
moni kozi
@monikozi
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
13th August 2020 1:17pm
Tags
aug20words
Shutterbug
ace
Love this. There is a kind of glow on those berries...soft and natural.
August 13th, 2020
