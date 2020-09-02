Sign up
Nighy-night
Last night, there were some tests and repairs to the light system on the neighbouring stadium. And I liked the way that stump and the foliage was lit from the side.
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
Tags
nf-sooc-2020
Mikel Skoog
ace
Love the sky in this one and it looks great in dark mode Moni!
September 3rd, 2020
moni kozi
@mikelskoog
thank you. Yes, the sky was awesome too. When I chose the photo, I selected by the looks of the trees. I think I should have chosen by the sky. It was much better. And viewing the photos one after the other, I could see the clouds travel.
And I did check it on dark mode, but after I uploaded it here.
Again, thank you so much!
September 3rd, 2020
