Nighy-night by monikozi
64 / 365

Nighy-night

Last night, there were some tests and repairs to the light system on the neighbouring stadium. And I liked the way that stump and the foliage was lit from the side.
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

moni kozi

@monikozi
17% complete

Mikel Skoog ace
Love the sky in this one and it looks great in dark mode Moni!
September 3rd, 2020  
moni kozi
@mikelskoog thank you. Yes, the sky was awesome too. When I chose the photo, I selected by the looks of the trees. I think I should have chosen by the sky. It was much better. And viewing the photos one after the other, I could see the clouds travel.
And I did check it on dark mode, but after I uploaded it here.
Again, thank you so much!
September 3rd, 2020  
