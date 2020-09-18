Previous
Me and my trembling hand by monikozi
80 / 365

Me and my trembling hand

What use if you have a tripod, but your hand shakes? But the colour of the tomato was too beautiful.
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

moni kozi

@monikozi
kali ace
thats a lovely tomato alright
September 18th, 2020  
Ethel ace
The joy of gardening and tasting great
September 18th, 2020  
moni kozi
@kali66 yes, so very round and smooth.
@ethelperry and sooooooo very tasty, indeed!!!
Yes, gardening is a joy at the time of harvest :D
September 18th, 2020  
