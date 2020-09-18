Sign up
Previous
Next
80 / 365
Me and my trembling hand
What use if you have a tripod, but your hand shakes? But the colour of the tomato was too beautiful.
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
3
0
moni kozi
@monikozi
80
photos
16
followers
26
following
21% complete
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
11th September 2020 7:14pm
Tags
nf-sooc-2020
kali
ace
thats a lovely tomato alright
September 18th, 2020
Ethel
ace
The joy of gardening and tasting great
September 18th, 2020
moni kozi
@kali66
yes, so very round and smooth.
@ethelperry
and sooooooo very tasty, indeed!!!
Yes, gardening is a joy at the time of harvest :D
September 18th, 2020
