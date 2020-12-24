Previous
Next
The closest to Christmas I can get by monikozi
177 / 365

The closest to Christmas I can get

@summerfield, you challenged me to give it a try. Cannot do the baubles. That's what i came up with.
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

moni kozi

@monikozi
48% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise