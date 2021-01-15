Before / After

Sign up
When I looked at the photographs taken there other day, I was unsure if i had taken them in black and white or in colour mode. Only after processing this image did i notice the small brown leaf on the branch (bottom middle).
I use Snapseed.
15th January 2021
15th Jan 21
Lovely before and after, there seems to be a bit more colour too when viewed on black.
January 15th, 2021
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
It's hard to remember to over-expose snow shots as it seems so counter-intuitive, but this does illustrate the point! Very nice
January 15th, 2021
Mortman
Nice
wish I was there
January 15th, 2021
wish I was there