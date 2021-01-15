Previous
Next
Before / After by monikozi
199 / 365

Before / After

When I looked at the photographs taken there other day, I was unsure if i had taken them in black and white or in colour mode. Only after processing this image did i notice the small brown leaf on the branch (bottom middle).
I use Snapseed.
15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

moni kozi

@monikozi
54% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely before and after, there seems to be a bit more colour too when viewed on black.
January 15th, 2021  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
It's hard to remember to over-expose snow shots as it seems so counter-intuitive, but this does illustrate the point! Very nice
January 15th, 2021  
Mortman
Nice
wish I was there
January 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise