Can you see the right hand in this tree stump? The thumb is in the upper part and the four dark spots in the lower part are the other fingers, as if the hand is nesting some sphere in the palm. And all these are happening in the darker middle of the stump. @shutterbug49 reminded me of this image with her photo from a couple of days ago. And I wanted this to be tagged for the Thursday texture, but I noticed that tag was for 2020.