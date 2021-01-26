Previous
Enjoying the sun, like a dog by monikozi
Enjoying the sun, like a dog

I did enjoy the sun the other day, @stiggle. Just like that old lazy lovely dog, but with a book. And I found out that my recently purchased reading glasses have one photochromic lens and a normal lens. :D
26th January 2021

moni kozi

@monikozi
JackieR ace
Enjoying a book isn't lazy!! Shame about glasses, made for interesting photo though
January 26th, 2021  
