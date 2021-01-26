Sign up
210 / 365
Enjoying the sun, like a dog
I did enjoy the sun the other day,
@stiggle
. Just like that old lazy lovely dog, but with a book. And I found out that my recently purchased reading glasses have one photochromic lens and a normal lens. :D
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
1
0
moni kozi
@monikozi
210
Views
3
3
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
24th January 2021 3:36pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
JackieR
ace
Enjoying a book isn't lazy!! Shame about glasses, made for interesting photo though
January 26th, 2021
