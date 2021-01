Bridge, glass, scape

For the tag-challenge-176 that I have the honour to currently host, I got for the host suggestion of tags bridge and glass.

This is a bridge in our park, which has 4 poles, each with an ornamental glass ball on top protecting light bulbs.

This photograph also fits the weekly challenge with the theme Scapes, as a winter landscape.

Would you say this would fit the monthly rule of thirds theme?