Previous
Next
229 / 365
Treasure for trinkets
This little porcelain box is the home of the three tiniest owls i have posted earlier. I don't know what the creature on the lid is, but i decided it was an owl, and it has been an owl ever since.
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
3
0
moni kozi
@monikozi
229
photos
53
followers
64
following
View this month »
222
223
224
225
226
227
228
229
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
12th February 2021 1:49pm
Tags
macro-heart
,
for2021
Babs
ace
Looks like an owl to me, what a gorgeous trinket.
February 14th, 2021
Diana
ace
What a wonderful trinket, it sure looks like an owl to me too.
February 14th, 2021
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
It's an 🦉!!!
February 14th, 2021
