Smoother by monikozi
241 / 365

Smoother

A different kind of bark on a different kind of tree.
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

moni kozi

Babs ace
Oh I love photos of tree bark and this one is a beauty. Is it a plane tree?
February 26th, 2021  
