Previous
Next
The woodworm eaten tree by monikozi
256 / 365

The woodworm eaten tree

This is a larger view of the tree shown in February https://365project.org/monikozi/365/2021-02-24
Its bark is gone because of woodworms, as the marks show.
13th March 2021 13th Mar 21

moni kozi

@monikozi
70% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise