255 / 365
The same as yesterday
Yesterday's photo cropped and in black and white.
I really like how the feel of a photograph dramatically changes, depending on the amount of colour.
12th March 2021
12th Mar 21
moni kozi
@monikozi
Anja
In this photo I like the crop, in the other one I like the color
March 12th, 2021
