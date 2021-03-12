Previous
The same as yesterday by monikozi
The same as yesterday

Yesterday's photo cropped and in black and white.
I really like how the feel of a photograph dramatically changes, depending on the amount of colour.
Anja
In this photo I like the crop, in the other one I like the color
