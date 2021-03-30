Minirose pot

This is the potted minirose that I photographed in the last days. I used it for the out of focus theme of the 52 weeks challenge.

There are more stems in this pot. But one is most interesting, as it created 2 blossoms of different colours. One has an orange tint (the heart from yesterday), and the one next to it (from the same stem) is pinkish. I thought it was because one was older than the other. But it's not that. The pinkish wilted pinkish and the orangeish keeps being orange. maybe I'll capture them tomorrow.