Minirose pot by monikozi
273 / 365

Minirose pot

This is the potted minirose that I photographed in the last days. I used it for the out of focus theme of the 52 weeks challenge.
There are more stems in this pot. But one is most interesting, as it created 2 blossoms of different colours. One has an orange tint (the heart from yesterday), and the one next to it (from the same stem) is pinkish. I thought it was because one was older than the other. But it's not that. The pinkish wilted pinkish and the orangeish keeps being orange. maybe I'll capture them tomorrow.
30th March 2021 30th Mar 21

moni kozi

@monikozi
Kathy A ace
This made my eyes go weird!
March 30th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
@kjarn I thought my new glasses had failed!
March 30th, 2021  
