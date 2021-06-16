Sign up
Previous
Next
351 / 365
Roses are red
The third - and last - version sooc. The same bush with some other filter from the ART mode.
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
344
345
346
347
348
349
350
351
Views
8
1
365
E-PL9
14th June 2021 9:46am
View Info
View All
Public
View
Diana
ace
Amazing that you could do this all in camera, lovely image and colours.
June 16th, 2021
