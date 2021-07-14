Sign up
Photo 379
Translucent redcurrant
Shot against the sun, to capture the translucent beads. Not only was I presented with that beautiful translucent red, but I was also pleasantly surprised with a beautiful light flare. sooc
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
0
0
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
379
photos
78
followers
93
following
372
373
374
375
376
377
378
379
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
6th July 2021 8:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
