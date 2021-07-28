Previous
The lattice by monikozi
The lattice

I mentioned at some point that there are some beautifully decorated window lattice in my town. These are the windows. I just love the flowers at the top. They are modelled in metal.
I was inspired to take this photo by @borof and @kork
ace
@monikozi
