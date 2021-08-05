Previous
Next
Men at work by monikozi
Photo 401

Men at work

I liked it how those three were stacked on that scaffold, all three in reflective vests.
5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
109% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great capture. Surprised that the one on the ground didn’t need a reflective vest or hard hat!
August 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise