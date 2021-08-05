Sign up
Photo 401
Men at work
I liked it how those three were stacked on that scaffold, all three in reflective vests.
5th August 2021
5th Aug 21
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
401
photos
82
followers
102
following
109% complete
View this month »
394
395
396
397
398
399
400
401
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
5th August 2021 9:10am
people-uniform
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture. Surprised that the one on the ground didn’t need a reflective vest or hard hat!
August 5th, 2021
