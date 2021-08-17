Sign up
Photo 413
Rain is forecast
But until then...
We haven't seen rain in a while now. I am behind with the weekly challenge, but if I wait longer, I might forget about it. So, this will do for the rain (lack of) theme.
17th August 2021
17th Aug 21
0
0
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
413
photos
81
followers
86
following
406
407
408
409
410
411
412
413
Views
4
365
E-PL9
16th August 2021 6:54pm
Tags
52wc-2021-mk
,
52wc-2021-w32
