Building reflection by monikozi
Building reflection

Another entry for the tag challenge. That museum facade was reflected in the hood of a brand new car
16th August 2021 16th Aug 21

moni kozi

@monikozi
Chris Cook ace
Terrific photo Moni
August 16th, 2021  
