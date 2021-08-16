Sign up
Photo 412
Building reflection
Another entry for the tag challenge. That museum facade was reflected in the hood of a brand new car
16th August 2021
16th Aug 21
1
1
moni kozi
@monikozi
412
81
86
11
1
1
365
E-PL9
13th August 2021 6:37pm
Tags
blackandwhite
,
reflections
,
tag-challenge-181
Chris Cook
ace
Terrific photo Moni
August 16th, 2021
