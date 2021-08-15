Previous
Next
I can see you by monikozi
Photo 411

I can see you

Can you see me?
I got 'blackandwhite' and 'reflections' for the tag challenge.
Would you go out hunting reflections without a polarizing filter, if you had one? I did...
15th August 2021 15th Aug 21

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
112% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Sure can see you. Hi there
August 15th, 2021  
Diana ace
Great shot and selfie! You appear to be the sales person in that store ;-)
August 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise