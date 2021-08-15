Sign up
Photo 411
I can see you
Can you see me?
I got 'blackandwhite' and 'reflections' for the tag challenge.
Would you go out hunting reflections without a polarizing filter, if you had one? I did...
15th August 2021
15th Aug 21
2
0
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
411
photos
81
followers
86
following
112% complete
404
405
406
407
408
409
410
411
11
2
365
E-PL9
13th August 2021 6:28pm
Tags
blackandwhite
,
reflections
,
tag-challenge-181
Kathy A
ace
Sure can see you. Hi there
August 15th, 2021
Diana
ace
Great shot and selfie! You appear to be the sales person in that store ;-)
August 15th, 2021
