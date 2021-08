Little Red-Head

I was out on a photo session with my camera club (=by myself, I have no camera club) when I spotted these 2 youngsters. The lass has red dreadlocks. I mean: red! Flowing from below her hat onto her lap. When editing this, I spotted the various accents of red on both of them.

It is not a very good photo: the lad moved his head, and god knows where the focus landed... And this was the best shot of their series :)