Exercise 2

The hand is the link from yesterday's photo. And from the video I referenced in that one, I accessed the works of Arno Rafael Minkkinen and the self portrait was one attempt to replicate. https://www.artsy.net/artwork/arno-rafael-minkkinen-self-portrait-white-sands-new-mexico Darn difficult and cold. This will have to do. I went for 2 shootings, because on the first one I forgot to focus.