Photo 515
Exercise 2
The hand is the link from yesterday's photo. And from the video I referenced in that one, I accessed the works of Arno Rafael Minkkinen and the self portrait was one attempt to replicate.
https://www.artsy.net/artwork/arno-rafael-minkkinen-self-portrait-white-sands-new-mexico
Darn difficult and cold. This will have to do. I went for 2 shootings, because on the first one I forgot to focus.
30th November 2021
30th Nov 21
4
1
508
509
510
511
512
513
514
515
51
511
512
52
513
514
53
515
Diana
ace
this is brilliant Moni, your feet are so much more beautiful too! I am freezing just looking at the shot I can imagine what it must have felt like. Love that little smiley :-)
November 30th, 2021
bruni
ace
Just the idea of standing barefooted in the snow (twice) makes me shiver. excellent presentation.
November 30th, 2021
Chris Cook
ace
I watched your video link yesterday. I think you have done a marvellous job replicating the Minnkinen style. You surprised me though, I thought the key would be the link. Now I’m very curious to see where you go next. The smiley face is a nice touch. Is that a tattoo or did you apply it with a marker?
November 30th, 2021
The Myzsterious Mizster Jones
Barefoot in the snow?! Eek! I need a cup of hot chocolate to warm up after looking at this.
November 30th, 2021
