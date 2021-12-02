Previous
Exercise 4 by monikozi
Photo 517

Exercise 4

The link to yesterday's photo is that the eyes were not in sight (bah!). They say the eyes are the window to the soul. There's a window in my eye.
2nd December 2021 2nd Dec 21

moni kozi

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Spot on perfect composition how did you achieve This??
December 2nd, 2021  
