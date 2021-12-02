Sign up
Photo 517
Exercise 4
The link to yesterday's photo is that the eyes were not in sight (bah!). They say the eyes are the window to the soul. There's a window in my eye.
2nd December 2021
2nd Dec 21
1
0
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
JackieR
ace
Spot on perfect composition how did you achieve This??
December 2nd, 2021
