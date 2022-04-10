Previous
Picture in picture? by monikozi
Photo 639

Picture in picture?

10th April 2022 10th Apr 22

moni kozi

Sally Ings ace
What a beautiful reflection, well spotted
April 10th, 2022  
JackieR ace
This really played with my mind, still can't work it out!
April 10th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Heheee... it's a glass wall and the trees behind the camera are reflected in it.
April 10th, 2022  
JackieR ace
@monikozi how huge is it???
April 10th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Perhaps 5 meters high... not that huge.
April 10th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Maybe the perspective is confusing: i was shooting from a distance with the telephoto lens zoomed in...
April 10th, 2022  
