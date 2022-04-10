Sign up
Photo 639
Picture in picture?
10th April 2022
10th Apr 22
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Photo Details
Sally Ings
ace
What a beautiful reflection, well spotted
April 10th, 2022
JackieR
ace
This really played with my mind, still can't work it out!
April 10th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Heheee... it's a glass wall and the trees behind the camera are reflected in it.
April 10th, 2022
JackieR
ace
@monikozi
how huge is it???
April 10th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Perhaps 5 meters high... not that huge.
April 10th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Maybe the perspective is confusing: i was shooting from a distance with the telephoto lens zoomed in...
April 10th, 2022
