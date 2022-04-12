Previous
Garden and colour by monikozi
Photo 641

Garden and colour

While out taking a shot for the tag challenge, I took this intentionally at an angle and liked it. Sooc.
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
