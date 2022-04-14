Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 643
Hmmm...
I'm too lazy to get my rear end out to shoot something else... I didn't even remove that copper wire...
14th April 2022
14th Apr 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
746
photos
105
followers
102
following
176% complete
View this month »
636
637
638
639
640
641
642
643
Latest from all albums
640
100
101
641
642
102
643
103
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
11th April 2022 10:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
I see no copper wire but lots of new green leaves shooting out ;-)
April 14th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close